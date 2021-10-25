Summerville man, 31, critically injured during Sunday night crash on Augusta Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man was critically injured during a single-vehicle crash on Augusta Highway in Colleton County late Sunday night.

The high-speed crash happened in the Maple Cane community just before 11:30 p.m.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, callers told 9-1-1 the vehicle was on fire and that the driver was trapped. Emergency crews arrived to find a Chevrolet Impala overturned and severely damaged near woods.

“Bystanders had extinguished the fire in the truck, but the engine, which was thrown 20 feet from the vehicle was still burning,” officials said. “The driver was still trapped in the wreckage.”

Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the man inside the truck, while other crew members used rescue tools to remove the vehicle’s roof.

They say the 31-year-old driver was restrained, but suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was in critical condition. He was eventually taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston after being removed from the wrecked car.

Officials say the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling south on Augusta Highway when it dropped off the right shoulder, over-corrected, crossed both lanes, and entered the northbound ditch.

The truck hit a driveway culvert, became airborne, and hit several trees before rolling over and coming to rest on its side.

“A portion of one tree fell across the power lines knocking the lines to the ground,” officials said. “Emergency crews were on the scene for three hours assisting the wrecker service and Coastal Electric Power Company.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The man’s condition is not known.