Summerville teen was speeding when they crashed into a home Wednesday night, officials said

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville teenager crashed into the porch of a house Wednesday evening in Walterboro.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the 18 year old “failed to negotiate a curve” on Wichman Street and crashed into the home just before 11:00 p.m.

Fire-Rescue crews said the Chevrolet Impala, which was speeding, drove into the yard and knocked down two brick pillars, causing the car to overturn.

“The upside-down vehicle continued traveling south on its roof, through a fence, and then collided with the house damaging the side porch,” officials said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center for further treatment.

People inside the home were not injured.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the crash and will determine if alcohol was a contributing factor.