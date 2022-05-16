WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Two buildings were damaged during a fire Sunday afternoon in Walterboro.

Fire crews responded to a vacant auto shop off Acorn Road around 3:14 p.m. where they found flames coming from the front, rear and roof of the building.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said wind carried embers to an adjacent property and the roof of the Budgetel Inn also caught fire.

Crews quickly worked to combat fires at both locations, using heavy equipment and received assistance from the Walterboro Fire Department.

The motel’s roof was damaged and the auto shop building suffered significant damage and was gutted, which led to it being condemned.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue



Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Officials said squatters had been living in the two-story building. No injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue officials said this was the second time within three months the auto shop had caught fire. The first, which happened in late March, happened when fire appeared to have spread from an unattended burn barrel that was behind the shop. Flames from that fire set a large pile of debris on fire and spread to the building.