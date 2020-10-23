Suspended Colleton County sheriff pleads guilty, receives probation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland pleaded guilty to several charges during a hearing Friday.

Strickland was indicted on multiple charges including misconduct in office, criminal domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery, and beach of trust with fraudulent intent.

He pleaded guilty to each charge.

Under a plea agreement, Strickland also agreed to resign as sheriff and relinquish his law enforcement privileges.

Judge R. Markely Dennis, Jr. sentenced Strickland to 10 years of probation, suspended to five years, which will run concurrent, with 200 hours of public service and random drug and alcohol testing.

Strickland was arrested back in November of 2019 after hitting his wife with a closed fist following a dispute between the two.

It was also discovered that, while serving as sheriff for Colleton County, he provided alcohol to a subordinate who was under the legal drinking age of 21 while in Horry County.

Additionally, he was also previously accused of using his position as elected Sheriff of Colleton County to get free labor performed on his personal property and for his personal benefit or businesses by subordinate deputies and staff, and was further accused of embezzling public funds for personal use.

During Friday’s hearing, Strickland apologized to the people of Colleton County who he said he “let down,” and apologized to his family members and his children.