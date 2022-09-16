WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there.

According to a police report, deputies located the vehicle and initiated a search after a K-9 deputy conducted an “open-air sniff.” Deputies discovered a stolen gun, eight grams of cocaine, 21 Schedule V narcotics pills, and an unspecified number of Fentanyl pills.

Sammie Harris Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and possession with intent to distribute schedule V narcotics.

Since the start of 2022, Colleton County deputies have seized $23,171 in drugs and 10 guns.