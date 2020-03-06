Teen seriously injured after crashing into a utility pole, tree on Charleston Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders say a teenager is lucky to be alive following a high-speed crash in Colleton County early Thursday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the vehicle left the roadway along Charleston Highway near Neyles Crossroads around 2:20 a.m. and struck a utility pole, breaking it into three pieces, before colliding with a tree.

The car received serious damage and was found in the front yard of a home along the roadway.

The agency said their initial reports indicated that the driver was trapped in the wreckage, but the teen was out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived at the crash site.

Officials say the female was located inside the residence and was suffering from multiple traumatic injuries. She was initially treated at the scene before being transported to the trauma center at MUSC in Charleston.

Debris and power lines were found across the highway and power was knocked out in the area.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Fire Rescue crews say a child seat was found inside the mangled car, but crews could not locate an infant during an initial search. They used thermal imaging cameras and flashlights to search the scene and nearby woods but were unable to locate a child.

Other responders began disassembling the car to search for the baby when they were advised by law enforcement that the child had been safely accounted for and was not involved in the accident.

Crews were on the scene for two hours. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There is no word on the teenager’s condition.