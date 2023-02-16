COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday evening.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to Steeplechase Drive around 7:00 p.m. in reference to reported gunshots in the area.

A male teenager suffered one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.