RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager was seriously injured after colliding with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County early Saturday morning.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said a 19-year-old from Ruffin suffered multiple traumatic injuries – including a head injury – when his 2015 Toyota 4-Runner crashed into the transfer truck along Bells Highway near I-95 shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Firefighter-paramedics said the Toyota drove under the tractor-trailer, which caused significant damage to the small SUV.

The teenager was initially treated at the scene before he was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and denied being treated at a local hospital.

“A Walterboro Police Officer was behind the 4-Runner and witnessed the accident,” officials said.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the crash.

Westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Bells Highway were blocked for more than an hour.