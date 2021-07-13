Teens critically injured during high-speed crash in Colleton County late Sunday night

Two teens were seriously injured during a high-speed crash in Colleton County late Sunday night. (Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers were seriously injured during a high-speed collision on Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro late Sunday night.

Paramedics with Colleton County Fire Rescue were returning to their station when they drove up on an unconscious female lying in the road just before 10:30 p.m.

While investigating the crash, crews observed a heavily damaged car in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center and a male victim suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.

“The female patient was immobilized and found to be in critical condition suffering from multiple traumatic injuries including head injuries,” fire rescue officials stated. The male also suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury.

Both were transported to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. They were not able to be airlifted due to poor weather.

Neither of the two was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to fire rescue.

The car, which was a Honda Accord, was traveling northbound on Spruce Street when it failed to stop at Robertson Boulevard and struck a beam that was holding up the Shopping Center sign in the rear driver’s side door.

“The impact caused heavy damage to the small car with approximately 1-1/2 to 2 feet of intrusion,” said fire rescue. “The 19-year-old female driver was ejected onto the highway and the 17-year-old male passenger was able to exit the vehicle on his own.”

A portion of Robertson Boulevard was closed for four hours while Highway Patrol investigating the crash.