COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were injured Friday morning after a multi-vehicle collision in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the crash happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. along Beach Road near Shady Oaks Lane.

CCFR said that a Chevy pickup truck traveling east “failed to negotiate a curve and struck a westbound Department of Transportation (DOT) belt loader.”

Via CCFR

The driver of the belt loader veered off the road to try and avoid the crash, but was unsuccessful. The Chevy “then lost control and struck a westbound DOT pickup truck head-on in the eastbound lane.”

CCFR said that the two occupants of the DOT pickup truck were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury.

All of the patients were treated at the scene and the driver of the Chevy was taken by helicopter to Trident Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.