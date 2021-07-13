Three men charged in fatal Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of three men in connection to a fatal July 6 shooting.

According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 3500 block of Barricada Road shortly after 11:00 p.m. and “found two male victims, both sustaining at least one gunshot wound.” One of the victims was airlifted for treatment; the other died on scene.

Investigators determined that Mason Cole (20), Tyquan Holmes (19), and Jontre Williams (21) were responsible for the shooting. They are all facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.