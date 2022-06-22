COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three mobile homes were destroyed Wednesday morning during a structure fire in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to the corner of Smoak Road and Our Dream Lane around 7:45 a.m. and found three mobile homes and approximately half an acre of surrounding woods on fire.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

The fire was threatening a fourth mobile home and a school bus parked nearby on the property.

Five handlines total were deployed from multiple locations to fight the fire, which crews were able to get under control in 30 minutes.

Firefighters remained on scene for four hours and had to remove parts of the roofs on two of the mobile homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Colleton County Fire-Rescue noted that none of the buildings were connected to power.