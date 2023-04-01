COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying juice boxes closed a portion of I-95 Thursday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Interstate 95 when its front tire blew at the 68-mile marker.

As a result, the driver lost control, entered the wooded median, struck several trees, traveled into the northbound lanes, and stopped in the ditch at the shoulder of the road.

Reports say the truck did not collide with any northbound vehicles.

The truck driver received minor injuries.

The trailer, debris, oil, and diesel fuel blocked the northbound lanes.

SCDOT and CCFR worked to clear the scene with heavy equipment and sand bags.

While moving the truck a fire reportedly ignited in the engine compartment. Firefighter-Paramedics worked to control the fire and leaking diesel fuel.

Traffic was backed up for over 10 miles and portions of the roadway were closed for four hours.