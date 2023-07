COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Colleton County are urging citizens to stay off the roads after Sunday night storms.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they have received several reports of trees down throughout the county.

“We are asking all residents to stay off the roadways, and if you must travel please exercise extreme caution,” said Fire Rescue officials.

A severe thunderstorm warning was first issued for portions of Colleton County shortly before 8:00 p.m.