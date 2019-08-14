Deputies investigating fatal crash on I-95 following robbery, high-speed chase

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Colleton County on I-95 near mile marker 62.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the collision occurred at 11:55 am. Officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the collision, a 2015 Chevy Pickup and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated that deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a bank robbery suspect from Orangeburg County that resulted in a traffic collision.

The motorcycle struck the left rear of the pickup causing the driver to be thrown off his motorcycle.

The driver of the Chevy was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured while the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was injured following the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Colleton Medical Center and was pronounced deceased following his injuries, Southern added.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.