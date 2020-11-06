Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run crash near Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information on a hit and run that happened early Wednesday morning in Colleton County.

Troopers say it happened at 4:30 a.m. on Charleston Highway near Ritter Road, about seven miles west of Walterboro.

A woman was walking on Charleston Highway when an unknown vehicle, believed to be Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner SUV, struck her and left the scene.

Officials say the woman suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle should have damage to the right front headlight area and a missing passenger side mirror and radio antenna.

Anyone with information should contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501.