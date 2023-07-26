COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed early Wednesday morning after fire crews struggled to reach a fire down a long dirt road in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, motorists called 911 around 1:50 a.m. when they saw flames from afar above the tree line.

CCFR says the fire was located well off Sniders Highway down a long, unkempt dirt road.

Responding crews had trouble getting to the scene and later located a second unkept driveway to access the fire.

Two Fire Trucks were damaged due to the condition of the driveway.

When firefighters got to the scene, a mobile home was fully involved in flames.

CREDIT: COLLETON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

CREDIT: COLLETON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

CREDIT: COLLETON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

CREDIT: COLLETON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

No one was at home at the time of the fire. A man arrived a short time later and advised officials that the home had been vacant for two weeks.

There was no power to the home, but a generator and drop cords were found near the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.