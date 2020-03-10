Two arrested after standoff in York Co.

YORK CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) took two suspects into custody on Monday in relation to a March 2 standoff in York County.

According to CCSO, deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on what they believed to be a stolen vehicle.

Hardee Baldwin and Sheena Dilauro led deputies on two separate vehicle pursuits, which CCSO had to terminate due to severe weather.

With the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Fugitive Task Force, authorities located the vehicle at a residence in York.

The Department of Homeland Security, SLED SWAT, York County SWAT, and Tega Cay Police Officers responded and a standoff lasting several hours ensued.

Investigators noted that in addition to the stolen vehicle, ten firearms ($8,000 worth) and five boxes of ammunition ($1,000 worth) were taken from the victim.

Baldwin is charged with Burglary First and Grand Larceny and is facing a $15,00 surety bond. Dilauro is charged with Burglary First. Both suspects were denied bond.