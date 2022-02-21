Two horses dead after Saturday crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two horses died Saturday after a high-speed multi-vehicle collision in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the horses were in a trailer being pulled by a flatbed truck when the driver of the truck fell asleep and drove into the median.

The truck hit several trees, causing the horse trailer to be “impaled on a large tree” and “ejecting the two horses.”

One of the horses died and the other was seriously injured.

A veterinarian was in the truck and had the necessary medications to euthanize the injured horse at the scene, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

One person was checked out by firefighter-paramedics, but declined to go to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.