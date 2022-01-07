Two injured following crash on ACE Basin Parkway in southern Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Colleton County left two people injured earlier this week.

Officials said two Florida residents were traveling on ACE Basin Parkway on Monday when their motorcycle began to have a problem with its rear wheel.

It caused the driver to lose control and topple over into the roadway.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the driver suffered a non-life-threatening head injury while an adult female passenger received multiple injuries.

Both were treated by firefighter-paramedics before they were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for additional care.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.