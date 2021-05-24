Two injured following shooting on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was shot and another injured while traveling on I-95 in Colleton County over the weekend.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 45.

The victims told deputies that someone started shooting at their vehicle while they were driving on the interstate.

The car had several bullet holes and was found wrecked in a wooded median near mile marker 46 south of the rest area. “The vehicle appeared to have left the interstate at a high rate of speed and struck several trees,” said officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

An adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. He was airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment.

The other victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.