COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Unattended cooking is believed to have sparked a Saturday morning mobile home fire in Colleton County.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 reporting smoke coming from a home off Ground Circle in the Jonesville community around 10:30 a.m.

At the scene, crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home with heavy smoke visible from all sides and flames coming from the roof in the back of the structure.

Fire officials said the fire had originated from the stove, burned up the rear wall, and into the attic space above. The roof of the kitchen was burned away.

No one was inside the home when the fire began, according to fire rescue officials.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

“Firefighter-Paramedics deployed multiple handlines and forced entry through the front door. Crews quickly knocked down the fire in the kitchen, but the fire had spread into the attic space, extending across one side of the structure,” officials said.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the kitchen and a portion of the attic. While the interior suffered moderate smoke and water damage, most personal items were saved.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.