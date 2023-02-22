COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trash fire left unattended caused extensive damage to a property in the Walterboro area.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the blaze was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Monday at the 200 block of Lafayette Lane.

The fire spread and burned several acres and other pieces of property including a double-wide mobile home and an outside storage building.

Fire crews arrived to find the porch of the mobile home on fire and the vinyl siding melting.

Several handlines were deployed and crews contained the fire.