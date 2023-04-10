COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The quick actions of an employee for a telephone company and a neighbor helped save a dog from a Monday morning house fire in Cottageville, according to officials.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) said a Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc. (PRTC) worker was making an installation in the 5900 block of Peirce Road around 10:45 a.m. when he and a neighbor heard smoke alarms coming from the doublewide mobile home next door.

The neighbor reportedly knew that no one was home at the time, but that there was a dog inside the home. The PRTC employee forced open the front door and the dog escaped uninjured, officials said.

According to CCFR, crews arrived minutes later to find a chair burning in the den and carried it outside before extinguishing the fire.

Credit: Colleton County Fire-Resccue

Credit: Colleton County Fire-Resccue

Credit: Colleton County Fire-Resccue

Officials said it is believed the fire may have been started by a cigarette.

“Residents are reminded that smoke detectors provide early warning to fires and in this case alerted people next door,” officials said. “Fire-Rescue provides and installs free smoke alarms to residents in the County Fire District at no charge.”

Crews remained on the scene for about an hour.