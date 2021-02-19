VIDEO: Crews evacuate family at Walterboro apartment complex due to flooding

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders are performing water rescues in Colleton County on Thursday due to rising water from recent rainfall.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, and Walterboro Police Department are working to evacuate individuals from an apartment complex off Jefferies Highway near Ireland Creek.

The creek has been rising all morning from recent rain.

“The vehicle (rescue crews) are using can withstand water up to 7-foot or higher, which allows them to get closed to the building,” said Shalane Lowes, a spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowes said one family has been rescued from the apartment complex so far.

No injuries were reported.