VIDEO: Some roads in Colleton County impassable due to small dam break

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some roadways in Colleton County are currently impassable due to a small dam break.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation began looking for the source of flood water covering portions of Highway 17A South (Hendersonville Highway) from Peniel Road to Mable T. Willis Blvd. on Thursday.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said DOT officials were able to identify a source – which is due to a busted dam – and is working to get the flow of water under control.

The pond and dam where the break occurred is privately owned.

It is unclear if the damage to the dam was part of the severe weather that moved across the county on Monday.

Highway 17A South (Hendersonville Highway) from Peniel Road to Mable T. Willis Blvd. remains impassable at this time.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route for travel.