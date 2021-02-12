Walterboro boy taken to MUSC after minibike catches fire, burns his leg

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – An 8-year-old boy suffered burns after a minibike he was riding caught fire on Wednesday.

Crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a home on Viola Court in Walterboro Wednesday evening after receiving reports that a child had been burned during a minibike accident.

Firefighter-paramedics said they arrived minutes later to find the minibike still on fire in the yard.

The agency reported crews began treating the child for second and third-degree burns to his right leg while others extinguished the burning motorcycle.

“Bystanders advised the child had been riding the minibike when it exploded and caught fire, which then set the boy’s clothes on fire,” fire-rescue crews stated.

The boy was taken to the Pediatric Burn Center at the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.