Walterboro couple arrested for attempting to intimidate judge

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday announced charges of conspiracy and attempt to intimidate a public official against a couple from Walterboro.

According to SLED, Nyah El Dey (71) is charged with conspiracy. Brenda Harley Rivers (68) is charged with conspiracy as well as two counts of impersonating/asserting authority to intimidate or hinder official by threat, harassment.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that Tuesday’s arrests are connected to a January 2018 incident in which El Dey “had a 28-page document delivered to the courthouse” after losing a civil suit. In the document, he demanded that the judge “stand the hell down and get out of the business.”

El Dey’s habit of harassing public officials continued over the next two years, according to CCS).

Notably, on March 14, 2018, El Dey and Rivers sent a package to El Dey’s previous attorney, containing “an unknown irritant that prompted a significant Hazmat response.”

The following day, then Sheriff Andy Strickland was mailed a similar package.

The affidavits state that between January 8 and 21, 2020 the couple “willfully and falsely asserted the authority of law in an attempt to intimidate or hinder Judge [redacted] in the discharge of official duties, by means of or use of a ham legal process by sending, or having sent on her behalf, or signing, documents from the ‘Moorish National Republic Moorish Divine and National Movement of the World’ a ‘verified Joinder’s Civil Lawsuit Writ for Malicious Persecution and Prosecution’ to Dorchester Co. Court.”

El Dey is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.

Rivers was take to the Dorchester County Detention Center and has since posted a $5,000 surety bond.