Walterboro gang member convicted on federal gun charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting US Attorney A. Lance Crick announced Wednesday that a known gang associate from Walterboro has been found guilty on federal gun charges.

Quentin John Fishburne (40) has been charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

According to the report, a gun found in Fishburne’s possession was a ballistic match to a gun used in a 2015 shooting.

Fishburne was previously charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering in connection to the same 2015 shooting. He was under federal supervision for those charges when the gun was found, leading to the felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Fishburne’s criminal history dates back decades. When he was 14-years old, Fishburne killed his cousin over a dice game and spent 10 years in a Georgia prison.

The maximum sentence for the current charges is 25 years in federal prison.