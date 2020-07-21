Walterboro home destroyed by fire on Sunday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home in Colleton County was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the single-family homes was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on Driggers Lane just before 5:00 p.m.

Crews said the roof collapsed shortly after arrival. The sole occupant was not inside the building.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes, according to Fire-Rescue officials, but crews remained on the scene for two hours to perform overhaul.

The home was a complete loss. Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.

