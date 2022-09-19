WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday.

A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials said the roof on both buildings had already collapsed, a sign that both had been burning for some time before it was discovered.

“Crews had the fire under control within 25 minutes, but were on the scene for four hours performing overhaul,” officials said.

The home and the garage were destroyed. Fire officials said the family was out of town.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.