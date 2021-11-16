Walterboro man, 19, arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old Walterboro man has been arrested on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Jamal Leonard Christian Williams was arrested on November 10 for possessing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

It comes after investigators with the received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Williams.

Williams is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.