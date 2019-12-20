Live Now
Walterboro man arrested for bank robbery

Colleton County News

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) responded to a bank robbery at South State Bank, 520 N Jefferies Blvd.

According to WPD, a white male entered the bank and passed the teller a note “stating that he was armed and demanded money”, then left the bank on foot. No one was hurt during the robbery.

WPD and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded quickly and located a suspect matching the description near the Friendly Inn on Jefferies Blvd.

The suspect was identified as Travis Glover.

Glover was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center, according to the report.

