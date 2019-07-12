Walterboro man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A 31-year-old Walterboro man has been arrested on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Paul Antione Johnson was arrested on July 11th after investigators found that he distributed and possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Secret Service assisted with the execution of a search warrant and arrest of Johnson this week.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.