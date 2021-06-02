Walterboro man arrested on child exploitation charges

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of D’Andre Lasaun Brown (21) of Walterboro for his distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Brown was taken into custody on May 20 by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is facing two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

