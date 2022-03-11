WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during an accidental shooting in Walterboro this week.

The man told emergency responders that he was walking on Verdier Street near Park Avenue on Tuesday when a small-caliber pistol he was carrying fell from his pocket and was discharged.

The bullet struck him in the leg.

Officials said he was in stable condition when they arrived. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating.