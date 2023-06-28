WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Wednesday that a Walterboro man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 10.

According to the solicitor’s office, Bradley Jackson (44) was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The investigation into Jackson began in 2021 after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services.

Authorities responded to the home and the victim told them about the sexual abuse. She was nine at the time, but said it had been happening since she was seven. The victim and her brother were immediately removed from the home.

“This little girl gave consistent and disturbingly specific details about what she experienced from her abuser,” said lead prosecutor Julie Kate Keeney.

The victim was one of eight witnesses to testify during the two-day trial.

Jackson had multiple prior convictions, including: obscene gestures (1997); resisting arrest (2001); assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (2004); and cruelty to children (2017).