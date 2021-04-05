Walterboro pastor accused of sexual assault and kidnapping has died

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry pastor once under fire over sexual assault allegations has passed away.

Ralph Gordon Stair, who was in his upper 80s, passed away while at his home in Canadys late Saturday evening, according to the website for his church, Overcomer Ministry.

Stair was first arrested over sexual assault allegations in 2002 when two women told authorities that he coerced them by imposing his religious beliefs on them. He was charged with sexual assault and served a total of 77 days.

He was later arrested in December of 2017 by Colleton County deputies, SLED and FBI agents after they executed eight arrest warrants for the Overcomer Ministry property in Walterboro amid new sexual assault allegations.

The pastor lived at the compound-like property with many of his followers.

He was charged with criminal sexual conduct, assault, kidnapping, burglary, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge released him on a $750K bond a month later based on the condition that he leave the property and be electronically monitored.

“Thank you for your faithful and continued support throughout these many years,” the church said in its online message. “Please keep us in your prayers as we move forward and seek God’s direction for the Overcomer Ministry…”