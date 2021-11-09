Walterboro PD accepting donations for its annual ‘Shop with Santa’s Heroes’ program

FILE | Law enforcement and first responders attend ‘Shop with Santa’s Heroes’ event in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department is gearing up for its annual ‘Ship with Santa’s Heroes’ event.

The project raises money to provide Christmas gifts to children within the community.

Children will be selected by the local South Carolina Department of Social Services that are currently in their care.

Anyone who would like to donate to the project is encouraged to contact Sgt. Tavara Edwards by calling 843-782-1008 or emailing tedwards@wlaterborosc.org.

Checks should be made to the Walterboro Police Department.