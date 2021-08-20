Walterboro PD arrests man for string of thefts

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department on Friday arrested Joshua Haney (23) for multiple thefts in the area of Sniders Highway.

According to Walterboro PD, officers got a call shortly before 1:00 a.m. about “a suspicious male looking in vehicles in the parking lot” of the Sniders Highway Holiday Inn.

Responding officers found “several items and tools on the ground near Haney that appeared to be out of place.” They determined that the items had been stolen from a pickup truck.

Haney was arrested on charges of theft from a motor vehicle and petit larceny. He is being held in the Colleton County Detention Center.