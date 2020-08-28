Walterboro PD investigating multi-victim shooting at apartment complex

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at the Walterboro Village Apartments in which three people were injured.

According to Walterboro PD, offers arrived on scene at 601 Greenpond Highway around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses advised that “a verbal argument between an unknown number of individuals” escalated to shots being fired.

Two individuals and one suspect were struck. Two of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, while one was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Walterboro PD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at (843) 782-1043.