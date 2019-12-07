Walterboro PD issues warning after rise in church break-ins

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are working to raise awareness after several churches in the area have been broken into in recent weeks.

According to a Facebook message from the Walterboro Police Department, five churches in the Hampton, Wichman, and Bailey Street areas have seen break-ins over the past few weeks.

Two of those occurred this week.

They say some of there churches have been vandalized while others have had items stolen.

“The unknown suspect is committing these burglaries at night and generally attempting entry through the rear of the churches,” the department said.

Police are warning other churches in the area to be vigilant in securing entrances and valuables.

“We are also seeking assistance in tips or information regarding these burglaries. If you see any suspicious activity, please contact our non emergency number 843-549-1811,” the department said.