Walterboro PD looking to identify man who followed woman at Walmart, stole her bank card

Police in Walterboro are looking to identify a man who stole a woman’s bank card. (Photo: Walterboro Police Department)

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to identify a man who followed a woman and stole her bank card.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department said the suspect followed the woman while they were at a Walmart, and claimed she dropped $20.

When the victim pulled out her pocketbook to check, he shoved the money in it and grabbed her bank card in the process.

Police say the man used the card shortly after stealing it from the woman.

If you know the suspect’s identity or saw what happened, you are asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department.