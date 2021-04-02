Walterboro PD: One arrested for murder at Druid Hills Apartments

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department on Friday arrested Daquan A. Forrest for a March murder at Druid Hills Apartments.

Walterboro PD reports that on March 22, officers responded to 189 Beach Road around 9:30 p.m. and found a man laying in the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified Forrest as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SC Law Enforcement Division assisted with the arrest.