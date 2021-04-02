Walterboro PD: One arrested for murder at Druid Hills Apartments

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department on Friday arrested Daquan A. Forrest for a March murder at Druid Hills Apartments.

Walterboro PD reports that on March 22, officers responded to 189 Beach Road around 9:30 p.m. and found a man laying in the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified Forrest as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SC Law Enforcement Division assisted with the arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES