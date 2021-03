WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are working to identify an individual connected to a larceny case.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a person, seen in a photo wearing dark clothing, for their role in a larceny.

Walterboro PD

No other details about the crime were provided.

Anyone who may recognize the individual is asked to contact Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.