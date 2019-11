WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are asking for your help in identifying two individuals connected to card fraud.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, the subjects are wanted for questioning in a financial transaction card fraud case that occurred at a Walmart on Bells Highway on November 13th.

If you recognize the individuals in question or know anything about the case, you are asked to contact Detective Fisk with Walterboro PD at 843-782-1031.