Walterboro PD searching for person of interest in shoplifting case

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are searching for a person of interest in a shoplifting case.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, officers responded to the ENMARK gas station on Robertson Boulevard on May 5th in reference to a shoplifting that occurred.

An unknown male was seen entering the station and concealed several cartons of cigarettes before leaving the store without paying for the items.

If you know the identity or location of this individual, you are asked to contact Cpl. Pruitt with the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1043.