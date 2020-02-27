Walterboro PD searching for person who damaged car wash, drove away

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are searching for a driver who caused damage at a car wash and left the scene.

Police say the individual visited Kar Kare on S. Jefferies Blvd. on February 13th and while driving through the car wash bay, a trailer that was attached to a truck caught the hose and ripped it and the washer from the bay, causing damage.

Authorities say the driver was aware of the damage before leaving the business.

If anyone has any information about the driver, you are asked to call Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.