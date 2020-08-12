Walterboro PD searching for suspects in attempted ATM break-in

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for individuals who attempted to break into an ATM in Walterboro early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators with the Walterboro Police Department, the two suspects were pictured driving a truck when they pulled up to an ATM outside of the Heritage Trust bank and attempted to break into the machine.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Sgt. Gean Johnson at 843-782-1047