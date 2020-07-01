Walterboro PD searching for woman who stole beer from gas station

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are looking for a woman accused of stealing beer from a gas station.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department say they need help to identify a woman who was seen on surveillance video entering Parker’s Gas Station on Jefferies Highway.

Provided

According to police, the woman concealed the beer and left the station without paying.

The woman was seen driving away in a red vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.